Beverly Sperling
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1947
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Beverly Sperling's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes in Killeen, TX .

Published by Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel
506 N 38th Street, Killeen, Texas 76543
Funeral services provided by:
Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes
