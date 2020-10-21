Gerald Frederick Worrall

March 29, 1933 – January 7, 2020

and

Beverly Irene Worrall

March 28, 1934 – October 17, 2020



Inseparable for most of their adult lives, Gerald and Beverly passed within just months of each other. Gerald passed away quietly with his son Michael present on January 7, 2020. Beverly passed quietly in her sleep on October 17, 2020. They had moved to Utah from Greeley, Colorado in December 2016 to be near Mike and his wife so they could have the support of family as their health declined.



Gerald Frederick Worrall was born in Jacksonville Illinois on March 29, 1933 to Jabus and Mae Worrall. He was the youngest of three children and grew up in Jacksonville where his father worked as a bricklayer. Gerald served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955, where he was artillery instructor and taught the use of recoilless rifles. Gerald went to college through the GI Bill at Bradley University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. He used that degree in a 45-year long career as an engineer.



Beverly Irene Voelkel was born at home near Marengo Iowa on March 28, 1934 to Albert and Eva Voelkel. She grew up on a farm near Hartwick Iowa and was the oldest of two children. Beverly went to a small one room school in Hartwick and went onto earn a bachelor's degree in education from Western Illinois University in Macomb Illinois. Beverly worked at home when their children were young but went onto work as a school administrator and then and executive secretary at Winter Park Ski Resort in Colorado.



Beverly and Gerald were married in Hartwick Iowa in July 1957. They lived in different locations in the Midwest for several years as Gerald pursued his engineering career. Their son Michael was born in 1961 and their daughter Brenda was born in 1964. In 1969, the family moved to Greeley, Colorado and Colorado became their home for many years. Gerald worked as a consulting engineer and Beverly worked in administration at an elementary school. Gerald taught his family to enjoy the outdoors as he learned to do in high school. They enjoyed hiking, camping and skiing. These activities went on to be important elements of the family's life together and individually. After Michael and Brenda left home Beverly and Gerald built a home in Winter Park Colorado. There Beverly had a rewarding career as an executive secretary and Gerald formed his own company, Worrall Engineering. The couple eventually moved to Granby Colorado where Gerald worked as the county engineer for Grand County.



Beverly and Gerald eventually returned to the Greeley area in retirement and enjoyed traveling around the U.S. in their fifth wheel trailer RV. As their health started to decline they moved to North Salt Lake Utah to be near Michael. Beverly and Gerald we life companions. They were rarely apart and committed to one another. It is fitting that they passed only within months of each other.



There will not be a service as it is too inconvenient for many to travel. Beverly and Gerald will be kept until Brenda, who lives in Japan, can be in the U.S.A. At that time a simple family ceremony will be held.





