Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bill Aloia
1956 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1956
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Bill Aloia's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel in Simpsonville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bill in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Thomas McAFee Funeral Homes Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main Street, Simpsonville, South Carolina 29680
Dec
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Thomas McAFee Funeral Homes Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main Street, Simpsonville, South Carolina 29680
Dec
1
Committal
1:30p.m.
M.J."Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
140 Inway Drive, Anderson, South Carolina 29621
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.