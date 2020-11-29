Menu
Bill Nicholas Ballas
1945 - 2020
June 13, 1945
November 25, 2020
Age 75, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Lee Ballas; loving father of Gina (Michael) Montani and Nicole Ballas; proud grandfather of Christina, Melissa, Victoria, Nicholas, and Ashley; caring brother of Elizabeth Rajkowski and George Ballas; son of the late Nicholas and Dorothy Ballas; dear brother in law of Marianne Billante. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bill was true Pittsburgher. He was an avid Steelers fan, and was the definition of hard work. He will be dearly missed by all. Services and Interment are private.
