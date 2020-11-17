Menu
Billard Farr
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1928
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Billard Farr's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home website.

Published by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
316 West Columbia, San Augustine, Texas 75972
Nov
21
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Liberty Hill Memorial Garden
Tx Hwy 147 North, San Augustine, Texas 75972
Funeral services provided by:
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
