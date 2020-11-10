Menu
Billie Barker
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1935
DIED
November 9, 2020
Billie Barker's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mayes Mortuary in Morristown, TN .

Published by Mayes Mortuary on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mayes Mortuary
444 W. Main St., Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Funeral services provided by:
Mayes Mortuary
