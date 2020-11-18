Billie Bass's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan in Dothan, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan website.
Published by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.