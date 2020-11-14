Billie Bryant's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Little-Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Little-Davenport Funeral Home website.
Published by Little-Davenport Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
