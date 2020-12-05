Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billie Collins
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1925
DIED
November 19, 2020
Billie Collins's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap , VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Province Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Province Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Province Funeral Home
42098 East Morgan Ave, Pennington Gap, Virginia 24277
Nov
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Province Funeral Home
42098 East Morgan Ave, Pennington Gap, Virginia 24277
Funeral services provided by:
Province Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.