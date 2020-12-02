Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billie Gregson
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1939
DIED
November 28, 2020
Billie Gregson's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quernheim Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Quernheim Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
SS Peter & Paul Church
, Waterloo, Illinois
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:50a.m.
SS Peter and Paul Church
204 W. Mill Street, Waterloo, Illinois 62298
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
SS Peter & Paul Church
, Waterloo, Illinois
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
SS Peter and Paul Church
204 W. Mill Street, Waterloo, Illinois 62298
Funeral services provided by:
Quernheim Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.