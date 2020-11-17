Menu
Billie Hazelwood
1931 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1931
DIED
November 14, 2020
Billie Hazelwood's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, TN .

Published by Westside Chapel Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
1410 Davis Sttreet, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Funeral services provided by:
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
