Billie Page
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1930
DIED
December 2, 2020
Billie Page's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

Published by Troutman Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Gardens
, Lynchburg, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
