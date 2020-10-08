Billie Elayne (Jonas) Stanfield, born July 14, 1957 in Ogden, Utah to Spencer Jonas and Amelia Cole, passed away October 3, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.



She was raised in Clearfield, Utah; attended Clearfield High School; and worked at Convergy's for nineteen years.



Billie married David Stanfield May 5, 1979, later sealed in the Logan Temple. Together they had three children: DJ Stanfield, Charles Stanfield and Heidi Gerhardt.



She is survived by siblings, Spencer Jonas and Terry Jonas and preceded in death by Noreen Hill, Cindy Jonas and Robyn Jonas.



Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 am at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the mortuary.



Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery, 1050 South State Street, Clearfield, Utah.





