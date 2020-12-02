Menu
Billie Termini
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1931
DIED
September 9, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Billie Termini's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston, TX .

Published by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
St. Patrick Church
1010 35th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550
Funeral services provided by:
J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home
