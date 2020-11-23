Billie Upton's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, September 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by ROSE CHAPEL INC. in Paradise, CA .
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the ROSE CHAPEL INC. website.
Published by ROSE CHAPEL INC. on Nov. 23, 2020.
