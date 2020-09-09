Billy Glen Barnes, 87, of Kaysville, Utah, passed away early on September 7, 2020. He left this world peacefully after having battled Alzheimer's disease for the past several years. His loving wife, all of his children, and other beloved family members served and watched over him these last few weeks as he rapidly declined. We are grateful for the wonderful help we received from Home Care Assistance and AFI Advance Care Hospice, and for the kindness of neighbors and friends.



Bill was born in Evanston, Wyoming to Harriet Pope Barnes and John Almy Barnes on May 24, 1933. He was the youngest of six children. He had three brothers: Lamar, Orval and Ed Barnes and two sisters: Donna Larsen and Wilma Padgen. All are deceased except for Ed who is 91 years old.



Bill grew up in Ogden, Utah and attended Ogden High School, graduating in 1951. He went on to Weber State College for two years and in September 1953 he joined the Navy. He was stationed at the US Naval Hospital in Bremerton, Washington and trained as a Naval Medic. In September 1955 he was released from active duty to pursue his education. He graduated from Utah State University in 1958 with a Bachelors Degree in Science Education and was later hired as a Science and Math teacher for Davis County School District. He continued to teach for the next 36 years. He loved his students and they loved him. He always did his best to help them be successful.



During his two years at Utah State, he met and married his sweet wife, Shirl Lynne Wilde on August 10, 1957. They have four children: Laura Lynne Barnes (Rick VanderDoes), Michael Glen Barnes, (Lynann), Steven Douglas Barnes (Gayle) and Jayson Wilde Barnes (Nicole). He has 14 grandchildren (one of which is deceased) and 19 great-grandchildren. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Bill and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family. Bill also loved animals and the outdoors. His home and property were homes for many beloved pets, some with issues that no one else wanted to deal with; but he always had compassion for them and taught that same compassion to his children.



Bill came home with a ski boat one day and boating became an activity that forged a tight bond in the family. He taught each of his children to ski and instilled in them a love of water, camping, hunting and fishing. Great memories were made while boating on many beautiful lakes.



Bill and Lynne had their marriage solemnized in the Logan, Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on January 11, 1963. From that time, the family became very active in the Church and Bill was wonderful example of a stalwart Priesthood holder serving in many church callings. He was an incredible father and genuinely loved by all who knew him. No one was a stranger to Bill.



Friends may visit family Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville Stake Center, 615 N. Flint, Kaysville, Utah. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, we ask that only immediate family members attend the funeral. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. A full recording of the funeral will be available on You Tube the following day under "Bill G. Barnes' Funeral".



In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund in Bill's name.



