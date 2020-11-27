Billy Crawford's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg in Flemingsburg, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg website.
Published by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg on Nov. 27, 2020.
