Billy Davenport's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson Funeral Home - Newberry in Newberry, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson Funeral Home - Newberry website.
Published by Wilson Funeral Home - Newberry on Dec. 2, 2020.
