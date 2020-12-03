Billy Eastman's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Shinkle Mortuary website.
Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.