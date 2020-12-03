Menu
Billy Eastman
1927 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1927
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
United States Marine Corps
Billy Eastman's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Shinkle Mortuary website.

Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
He was a really great guy, fun loving, kind, an encourager, and a wonderful brother- in- law. Jim and spent many fun times playing Phase 10 with Bill, Beaulah, and Ann. I have lots of good memories.
Carolyn Eastman
December 2, 2020
It is very rare indeed to find neighbors as nice as Bill (and wife Beaulah) Eastman! He welcomed us to the neighborhood with open arms and kindness. It seemed like Bill was always cheerful and had lots of good stories to tell on our porch, while sipping a cold ginger ale. He would always stop by every summer with his pick-up truck bed full of his famous homegrown squash and zucchini to gift us some. Bill would then be off on his way to donate the rest. As his health started to decline over the years, and he could no longer drive his truck, Bill seemed to greatly enjoy the freedom to still be able to ride his lawn mower, to mow his huge yard. Bill was a very sweet soul with an amusing sense of humor, and will be greatly missed!
Richard & Leslie Davis
Neighbor
December 2, 2020