Billy Evans
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1934
DIED
November 26, 2020
Billy Evans's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Memory Gardens
7875 US 158, Reidsville, North Carolina 27320
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
