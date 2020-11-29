Menu
Billy Forsythe
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1943
DIED
November 27, 2020
Billy Forsythe's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
12:45p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Greenview Funeral Home
3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama 35633
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Jessie's Garden
Hwy 17, Florence, Alabama 35633
Funeral services provided by:
Greenview Funeral Home
