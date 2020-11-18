Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy Hamilton
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1938
DIED
November 14, 2020
Billy Hamilton's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Seneca Memory Gardens
4565 US 224, Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.