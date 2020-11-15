Menu
Billy Hampton
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1933
DIED
September 18, 2020
Billy Hampton's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, September 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg in Pittsburg, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg website.

Published by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Leesburg Cemetery
Corner Hwy 11 West and 1519 N, Leesburg, Texas 75451
Funeral services provided by:
Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg
