Billy Harris
1963 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1963
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Shriner
Billy Harris's passing at the age of 57 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services in Forest City, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services website.

Published by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church
210 Silvers Lake Road, Rutherfordton, North Carolina 28139
Funeral services provided by:
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services
