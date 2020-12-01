Menu
Billy Henderson
1948 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1948
DIED
November 15, 2020
Billy Henderson's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory in Great Falls, MT .

Published by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My condolences to the family your all in my prayers love ya my bestie billie jo
Janelle clausen
November 28, 2020
RIP Billy your with passed loved ones now rest easy and say hey to your boy Magoo for me!! Prayers for family and friends to lift a heavy heart!!
Patrick
Friend
November 27, 2020
Best dad in the world. It would be selfish for me to want you to stay...so instead I'll be as strong as I can knowing you are with way.
Billiejo henderson
Daughter
November 26, 2020
Dear family, sending my sincere sympathy, my heart goes out to you currently of great sadness. Please know that God about you, how you feel, and invite you to let them help you.
Jeremiah 29:11,12
Neighbor
November 25, 2020