Billy James
1963 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1963
DIED
November 27, 2020
Billy James's passing at the age of 57 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Escude' Funeral Home of Moreauville - Moreauville in Moreauville, LA .





Published by Escude' Funeral Home of Moreauville - Moreauville on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville
115 Lemoine St., Moreauville, Louisiana 71355
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville
115 Lemoine St., Moreauville, Louisiana 71355
Funeral services provided by:
Escude' Funeral Home of Moreauville - Moreauville
