Billy Mitchell
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1941
DIED
November 16, 2020
Billy Mitchell's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Westside Chapel Funeral Home website.

Published by Westside Chapel Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 W Andrew Johnson Hw, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Nov
18
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 W Andrew Johnson Hw, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Jarnagin Cemetery
Jarnagin Avenue, Morristown, Tennessee 37813
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
