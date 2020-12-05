Billy Mozingo's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home website.
Published by Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
