Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy Oages
1954 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1954
DIED
November 14, 2020
Billy Oages's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Mortuary in Amarillo, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Golden Gate Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Service
1:00p.m.
The Botanical Gardens
1400 Streit Dr., Amarillo, Texas
Nov
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Botanical Garden
1400 Streit Drive, Amarillo, Texas 79106
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our prayers go out to the family.
Frank and Mia Carter
Friend
November 18, 2020
Billy was tha only kid to growup w/ he made us laft all tha time everytime,not ever a dull moment,in tha times in which we lived,we'd worked since tha 1968/1969 from jr.high trihighy,we were last to b picked for football @ S'cool,& street football,even in racial divide we never fought for acceptance even @ TrackWest we played a goodgame of pool,we led a CoolStyle,in our Maturity we grew together,he was often seen in front of his church home cleaning we wornt tha rebellious bunch but was for right & took nothing off of no one,we often style'd tha Future while bettering our Past,we were Stylers of our Time,I didnt believe of a loss of tha Man,We Want to THANK Y'all for Sharing this Man,I could't stop seening all these faces,it has'nt been a Earthly Loss But A Heavenly Gain,Amen'& Amen'.....?
Carl.E.Ashley
Classmate
November 18, 2020
You will be missed my big brother
Janice Hollimon
Sister
November 18, 2020
Love y'all sorry I couldn't make it
Nikki Oages
Family
November 18, 2020
I love you so much Uncle. Sleep in peace.
BreAnn Oages
Family
November 18, 2020