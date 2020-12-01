Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy Ray
1954 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1954
DIED
November 29, 2020
Billy Ray's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland in Cleveland, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel
3463 Hwy 8, Cleveland, Mississippi 38732
Dec
1
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
North Cleveland Cemetery
N Bayou Rd, Cleveland, Mississippi 38732
Funeral services provided by:
CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.