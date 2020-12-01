Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy Sanders
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1934
DIED
November 13, 2020
Billy Sanders's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grace Gardens Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grace Gardens Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Deepest sympathy to the family. Billy Wayne was of great help and wonderful neighbor to my Mother, Doris Fagan, before her passing.
Karren Fagan Harlan
November 28, 2020
Tim and Family, So sorry for your loss. Billy Wayne was a wonderful personality. He and Jean were such good neighbors to my in-laws...Bob and Eldean Bradford. He lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Jan Bradford
November 25, 2020