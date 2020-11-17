Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy Sherrill
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1937
DIED
November 13, 2020
Billy Sherrill's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shelton Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shelton Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Shelton Funeral Home
2105 Beltline Road, S.W., Decatur, Alabama 35601
Funeral services provided by:
Shelton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.