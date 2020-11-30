Menu
Billy Small
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1937
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Billy Small's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Inman Funeral Home in Tabor City, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Inman Funeral Home website.

Published by Inman Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Hwy 701, Tabor City, North Carolina 28463
Funeral services provided by:
Inman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.