Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy Smith
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1938
DIED
November 13, 2020
Billy Smith's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home Inc in Lawrenceburg, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Neal Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Kidd Cemetery
36 S. Park Grove Road, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.