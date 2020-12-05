Menu
Billy Smith
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1938
DIED
November 20, 2020
Billy Smith's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Elizabethtown, NC .

Published by Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Elizabethtown Baptist Church
1800 W. Broad Street, Elizabethtown, North Carolina 28337
Funeral services provided by:
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
