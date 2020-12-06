Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy Sutton
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1929
DIED
December 5, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Billy Sutton's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Dec
8
Funeral service
8:3a.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.