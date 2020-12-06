Billy Sutton's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.
Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
