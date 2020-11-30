Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy Tackett
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1931
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Billy Tackett's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd in Mansfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.
1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44905
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.