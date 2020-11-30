Menu
Billy Tuttle
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1944
DIED
November 24, 2020
Billy Tuttle's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel in Linton, IN .

Published by Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel
