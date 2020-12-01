Menu
Billy Tyndall
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1945
DIED
November 1, 2020
ABOUT
U. S. Air Force
Billy Tyndall's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Howard - Carter Funeral Home
1608 W Vernon Avenue, Kinston, North Carolina 28504
Nov
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Howard - Carter Funeral Home
1608 W Vernon Avenue, Kinston, North Carolina 28504
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
