Billy Tyndall's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Billy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston website.
Published by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston on Dec. 1, 2020.
