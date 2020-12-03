Menu
Birthenia Bryant
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1936
DIED
November 24, 2020
Birthenia Bryant's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brunswick Funeral Home Inc in Brunswick, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brunswick Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Brunswick Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Masonic Cemetery
Hwy 82, Waynesville, Georgia 31566
Funeral services provided by:
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
