Blaike Morrell Lee passed away on July 10, 2020 at home peacefully in the arms of her loving parents, Kelsey Marie Holland and Skyler J Lee.



Blaike was born May 22, 2020. During her short 7 weeks here on earth, she touched many lives and is loved deeply by family and friends.



Our dearest baby girl was our greatest blessing. She loved lying on her momma's chest, listening to her heart beat. She loved her binky, big hair bows and having her head rubbed during bath time. Blaike loved to be held and cuddled and she got to spend her last two weeks in the arms of her family.



"If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever"



Blaike is preceded in death by her cousin, Trapper Clyde Holland; great-grandma's Nancy Lee Muir, Dixie Lee Hodgin and Alison Judy Harmer Torres. She is survived by her parents and many family members that loved her tremendously.



We would like to thank the medical staff at Primary Children's Hospital and Intermountain Hospice.



An open house wake and viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 Fairfield Rd. Burial will be with her cousin, Trapper, at West Point City Cemetery on July 15, 2020, time to be announced at a later date.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.