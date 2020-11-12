Menu
Blaine Eggers
2000 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 2000
DIED
November 8, 2020
Blaine Eggers's passing at the age of 20 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Blaine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Potter Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Potter Funeral Chapel on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 E. Main Street, Emmett, Idaho 83617
Nov
20
Rosary
10:30a.m.
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
6300 N. Meridian Rd., Meridian, Idaho 83646
Nov
20
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
6300 N. Meridian Rd., Meridian, Idaho 83646
Funeral services provided by:
Potter Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
I was a friend of Joel Eggers we grew up in Hammett and have distant family relatives, so sorry to hear of this loss. Bless his wife and family from all my heart.
Darlene Coopersmith
November 11, 2020