Blake Martin
1992 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1992
DIED
November 25, 2020
Blake Martin's passing at the age of 28 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown, KY .

Published by Barlow Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd., Bardstown, KY 40004
Funeral services provided by:
Barlow Funeral Home
