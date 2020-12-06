Menu
Blanche Camps
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1940
DIED
August 27, 2020
Blanche Camps's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, August 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeAngelo Funeral Home in Washington, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave., Washington, Pennsylvania 15301
Funeral services provided by:
DeAngelo Funeral Home
