Blanche Jobes's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by CATTERMOLE FUNERAL HOME in WINLOCK, WA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Blanche in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CATTERMOLE FUNERAL HOME website.
Published by CATTERMOLE FUNERAL HOME on Nov. 26, 2020.
