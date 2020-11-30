Menu
Blanche Whiting
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1937
DIED
November 19, 2020
Blanche Whiting's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. in Wellsboro, PA .

Published by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901
Funeral services provided by:
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
