Bob Carlsen's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill in Pleasant Hill, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bob in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill website.
Published by Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill on Dec. 2, 2020.
