Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bob Davis
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1932
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Bob Davis's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reed Funeral Chapel Inc in Harrisburg, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bob in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reed Funeral Chapel Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Reed Funeral Chapel Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Reed Funeral Chapel
503 East Sloan Street, Harrisburg, Illinois 62946
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Reed Funeral Chapel
503 East Sloan Street, Harrisburg, Illinois 62946
Funeral services provided by:
Reed Funeral Chapel Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.