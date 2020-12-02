Menu
Bob Turner
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1948
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
United States Navy
Bob Turner's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN in Dublin, GA .

Published by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pine Forest United Methodist Church
400 Woods Avenue, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Dec
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Pine Forest United Methodist Church
400 Woods Avenue, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
