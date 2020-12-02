Menu
Bob White
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1939
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Bob White's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East in Louisville, KY .

Published by Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
GUEST BOOK
In loving memory of a wonderful man. Bob White holds a special place in my heart, as he always welcomed me with open arms. Rest in peace and say hi to my mom in heaven. I will always remember how you made me feel welcomed. ❤❤
Susan Meiners
Friend
November 20, 2020
Uncle Bob welcomed me into the family with open arms as soon as I met Mike. He always greeted me with a “Hi, Beautiful!” and a big smile. He will be missed. Love you so much, Aunt Dorey! ❤
Kathy Watts
Family
November 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Doris and all the family. Bob made life fun and interesting and so enjoyed all that he loved. Sending our love and prayers, Sandy and Edward Robinson
Sandy and Edward Robinson
Friend
November 19, 2020